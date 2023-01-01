State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,960 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of K stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.