State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,050 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

Edison International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.62. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.09%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

