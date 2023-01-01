State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,245 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,698,000 after purchasing an additional 296,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after purchasing an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

NYSE:PKG opened at $127.91 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

