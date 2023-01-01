State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

