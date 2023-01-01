State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 545,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

