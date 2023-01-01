State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $77.57 on Friday. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

