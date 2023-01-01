Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.19

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $6.97. Steelcase shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 772 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCS. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Steelcase Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $797.35 million, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

