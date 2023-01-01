Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Down 3%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) shares were down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €17.84 ($18.98) and last traded at €17.84 ($18.98). Approximately 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 323,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.40 ($19.57).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.19 and its 200 day moving average is €16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.14 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €247.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €244.90 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 166.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $171,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.