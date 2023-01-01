Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 3%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €17.84 ($18.98) and last traded at €17.84 ($18.98). 203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 323,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.40 ($19.57).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Stevanato Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.19 and its 200 day moving average is €16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $171,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
