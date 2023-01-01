Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 3%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €17.84 ($18.98) and last traded at €17.84 ($18.98). 203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 323,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.40 ($19.57).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.19 and its 200 day moving average is €16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.14 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by €0.01 ($0.01). The company had revenue of €247.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €244.90 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth about $171,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.