StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.12. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
