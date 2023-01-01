StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

LifeVantage stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.12. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LifeVantage Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

