StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.02. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

