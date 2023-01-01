StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL opened at $209.35 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,880,000 after purchasing an additional 296,178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

