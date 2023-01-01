Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $244.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average of $216.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

