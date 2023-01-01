Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.90. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 131,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $659.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International makes up 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

