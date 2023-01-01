Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 5.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after purchasing an additional 385,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSTG opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 669.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

