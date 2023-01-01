Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $515,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,762,000 after acquiring an additional 270,678 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $37.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UGI to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

