Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.