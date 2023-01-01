Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,900,789 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,900,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

