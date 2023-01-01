Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,124,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $71,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 131,710 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 827.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

