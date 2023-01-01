Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $74,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 8,839,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REXR opened at $54.64 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

