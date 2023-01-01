Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 25,585 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $71,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,598,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,972,000 after purchasing an additional 235,311 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,282 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,783,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:STE opened at $184.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.83. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,678.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.