Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 9,736 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $74,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 77.0% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.3% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk Company Profile

Shares of TTD opened at $44.83 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.