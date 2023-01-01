Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,788,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $78,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $32.86 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

