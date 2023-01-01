Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $80,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 89.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $50.97 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.58%.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

