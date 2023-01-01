Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,497 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $69,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,241,000 after buying an additional 750,981 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after buying an additional 293,824 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,894,000 after buying an additional 211,996 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,004,000 after buying an additional 190,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after buying an additional 168,078 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of IGSB stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
