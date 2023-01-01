Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $82,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $235.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.91.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

