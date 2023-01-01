Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $71,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:DGX opened at $156.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.45. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

