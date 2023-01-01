Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $80,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,500,064,000 after buying an additional 229,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cognex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,727,000 after purchasing an additional 272,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 815,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.58. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

