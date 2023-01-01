Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $67.45 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,657 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $67,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

FRC stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.49 and its 200-day moving average is $138.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $209.30.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

