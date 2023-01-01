Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $70.26 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 842,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160,686 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $70,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.68 and a beta of 0.54.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

