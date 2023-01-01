Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $71.71 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $71,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $283.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.37. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.