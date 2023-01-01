Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $74.21 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $74,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $139.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $147.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.82.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

