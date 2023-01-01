Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $77.63 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82,245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $77,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 526.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.79.

Equifax Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $194.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.29 and a 200-day moving average of $188.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $294.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

