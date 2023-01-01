Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $78.64 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,610 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $384.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

