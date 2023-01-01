Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $78.78 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 740,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $78,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.63.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

