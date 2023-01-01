Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $80.87 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 730,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $80,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.38. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

