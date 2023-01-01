Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $81.05 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,349 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $81,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after buying an additional 47,245 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $103.92 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $101.30.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

