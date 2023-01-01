Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $82.49 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,292,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $82,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. CTC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.9% during the third quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

