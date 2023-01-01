Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $83.84 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 728,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,068 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $83,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day moving average is $121.33.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

