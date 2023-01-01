Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $842.15 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,861,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218,347 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $842,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 26.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.69 and its 200 day moving average is $162.35. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.