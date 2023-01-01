Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $85.45 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 440,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $85,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 105.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eBay by 142.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in eBay by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 904,873 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

