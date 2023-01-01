Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $86.84 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 803,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $86,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Payments by 12.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,275,000 after acquiring an additional 436,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,837,000 after acquiring an additional 191,463 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $99.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 451.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

