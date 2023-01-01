Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,142,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $79,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 204.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 102.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $101,893,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.