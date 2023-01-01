Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,293 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $85,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 93.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $140.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day moving average of $142.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.