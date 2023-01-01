Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 640,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $76,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV opened at $136.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

