Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 110,523 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,473,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,523 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $75,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 815,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $38,113,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

