Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 46,477 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,391,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $83,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $8.18 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

