Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $69,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $156.99 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.88 and a 200-day moving average of $164.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

