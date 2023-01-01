Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $73,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 108,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after buying an additional 378,806 shares during the last quarter.

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

