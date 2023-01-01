Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,665 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $77,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $788,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of -0.09.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.31). Palomar had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Palomar Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

See Also

